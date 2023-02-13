On Friday night, the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors boys basketball team suffered defeat on their home floor.
They were beaten by the Blanco Panthers 48-44. After trailing at the end of the first three quarters, Ingram outscored Blanco 18-14 in the fourth. However, it was not enough to complete the comeback. Ingram's district mark now sits at 5-3, good for third place in 3A-District 5, Region 1.
