The Ingram Tom Moore Lady Warriors were shutout in Tuesday night’s road loss in Llano. The defeat drops Ingram’s record to 7-12-1 on the year and 0-3 in district competition.
Llano posted runs in every inning with two in the first, two more in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth and a final run in the fifth. The Ingram offense did not record a hit in the game. Despite the loss, Ingram head coach Rick Ragsdale said he was encouraged with the progress his club has made to this point in the year.
