Tuesday night saw the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors baseball team earn a 1-0 home win over visiting Llano. Now 11-5-1 on the year, it was Ingram’s season opener in district play.
Ingram scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore Noah Collins, who went 1-for-3 at the plate, recorded an RBI base hit in the opening frame that ultimately decided the contest. On the mound, Maverick Delgado tossed a complete game shutout for the Warriors. He allowed only one hit and struck out nine batters in seven innings of work.
