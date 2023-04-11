Monday night, the Ingram Tom Moore baseball team snapped a two-game skid with a 7-0 win at Brady. With the victory, Ingram moves to 15-7-1 on the season.
The Warriors drew first blood with a three-run third inning. They pushed across two more runs in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away down the stretch. Freshman Ruger Reeves collected three of Ingram’s five hits and drove in four runs. One of Reeves’ hits was a double. Josh Colbath and Jaeden Perez recorded a hit apiece for the Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.