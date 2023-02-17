The Ingram Tom Moore Lady Warriors softball team has won three of its first four games at the Ingram Kerr County Classic Tournament. The three-day softball tournament is being held at the D-BAT Sports Complex in Kerrville.
In Thursday's action, Ingram lost to Harper 5-4 in the first game. Then in the day's second matchup, they beat San Antonio-West Campus 15-4. The Warriors then collected a pair of wins on Friday, beating Bandera 11-8 and Medina 4-3.
