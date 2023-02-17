2-16-23 Ingram vs Harper SB92706.jpg

Ingram second baseman Macey Neutze fields a ground ball and throws to first for an out Thurday against Harper in the Ingram Kerr Co. Classic tournament. The tournament brought in 18 teams to the area.

The Ingram Tom Moore Lady Warriors softball team has won three of its first four games at the Ingram Kerr County Classic Tournament. The three-day softball tournament is being held at the D-BAT Sports Complex in Kerrville.

In Thursday's action, Ingram lost to Harper 5-4 in the first game. Then in the day's second matchup, they beat San Antonio-West Campus 15-4. The Warriors then collected a pair of wins on Friday, beating Bandera 11-8 and Medina 4-3.

