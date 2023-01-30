Friday night, the Ingram Tom Moore boys basketball club earned a 59-53 home victory over the Brady Bulldogs. With the win, Ingram moves to 4-1 in District 5-3A.
Ingram outscored Brady 25-15 to pull away down the stretch. Aiden Rendon poured in 32 points in 32 minutes of play for the Warriors. He also collected six rebounds and six steals in the win. Teammate Austin McDorman posted 16 points and six rebounds for the Warriors.
