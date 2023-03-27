Friday night, the Ingram Tom Moore baseball team moved to 12-5-1 overall with its second straight district win at home.
This time, the Warriors outlasted the Brady Bulldogs in a high scoring affair, 9-8. After three and-a-half innings of play, Ingram found itself trailing 6-4 after leading earlier in the game. They put together four runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 8-6 to regain the lead for good. The Warriors added another run in the sixth which turned out to be the deciding factor in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.