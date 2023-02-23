The Ingram Bass Club recently held its February tournament at Falcon Lake, south of Laredo, with twelve members and two guests competing. There were two tournaments this past weekend; one Saturday and one Sunday.
Tommy Moose came in first on Saturday with 20.96 pounds and Ronny Gazaway was second with 16.66 pounds. In third place, Randy Morrison registered 14.51 pounds. Big bass was caught by Mike Saur with a 7.53 pounder. Mattie Morrison caught her personal best fish weighing 7.19 pounds.
