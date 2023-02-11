The Ingram Bass Club recently held its annual awards banquet to celebrate another year of fishing excellence by the club members.
Club president Tommy Moose presented the 2022 Angler of the Year award to club member Ronny Gazaway. Gazaway weighed in over 90 pounds of bass during ten tournaments while fishing at lakes Falcon, O.H. Ivy, Amistad, Brady and Choke Canyon.
