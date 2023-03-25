On a cold and windy day, the Ingram Bass Club recently held its March tournament at Choke Canyon Lake, near Three Rivers. A total of eight members and two guests competed in the event.
Raymond Holloway took first place with a catch of 14.64 pounds. In second, Ronny Gazaway’s catch weighed in at 7.81 pounds. John Teich placed third with a 7.47 pounder. Big bass was caught by Holloway with a 4.45 pounder.
