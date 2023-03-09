The 2023 spring season is underway for the Texas Hill Country Senior Softball League. A slow-pitch softball format, this is the league’s 11th year of existence.
March 7 marked the first day of player sign-ups, practice and skill assessment at the D-BAT Kerrville Sports Complex. The recruitment for prospective players will continue later this month on the 14th, 21st and 28th. The league is comprised of eight teams with a maximum roster of 12 players per team. Team names will be determined by each team’s sponsor and will include players from the Hill Country area.
