The Harper Longhorns boys basketball team are still searching for their first win of the year after being stifled at home by the San Saba Armadillos on Tuesday, 60-37.

With just seven players on its roster, Harper trailed throughout. San Saba built a double digit lead early on as they jumped out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter. By halftime, it was 34-16 in favor of the visiting Armadillos.

