The Harper Ladyhorns varsity basketball team were big road winners Tuesday night as they dominated Center Point 75-9. With the victory, Harper now stands at 16-7 on the year and 2-2 within district play.
Talli Millican posted a game-high 22 points for Harper, which included four makes from beyond the arc. Three other Ladyhorns, Emma Strickland (16), Carter Wood (15) and Brittany Evans (13) also reached double figure scoring totals on the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.