In a raucous atmosphere Wednesday evening, the Harper Lady Longhorns took on the Johnson City Lady Eagles at Fredericksburg High in the state regional quarterfinals. It was the Eagles who came away with a four set victory to advance to the semifinals (21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23.)

Playing as the home team, Harper had some initial jitters early in the first set. They fell behind 3-0, but relied on the play of seniors Talli Millican and Carter Wood to get back in the game. Their offensive and defensive prowess at the net helped tie things up at 8-8.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.