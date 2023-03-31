The Harper Longhorns baseball team was victorious in an 8-5 road contest at Mason Friday night.
Harper was led offensively by the combination of Walker Green and Bryson Lake who combined for four of the Longhorns’ eight hits and tallied three of the club’s five RBIs. The Longhorns took control of the game in the fourth inning when they rallied for four runs in the frame and took a 6-3 lead at that point.
