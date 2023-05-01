On Thursday, the Harper Ladyhorns softball team traveled to Lago Vista High for their bi-disttrict playoff game with the Thorndale Lady Bulldogs. Harper came up short and lost to Thorndale 3-1 which put an end to the 2023 Ladyhorns season.
Harper posted a run in the second inning and took an early 1-0 lead. Ladyhorns starting pitcher Kamrynn Baethge had an RBI base hit in the inning which drove in Taelynn Tatsch for the first run of the game. In the home half of the third, Thorndale rallied for three runs which proved to be the difference in the game.
