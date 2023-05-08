Jackson Davis (left) attempts a tag at first base during Harper's bi-district playoff series against Rosebud-Lott. Davis had a multi-hit game and an RBI in Saturday's decisive Game 3 which helped propel the Longhorns to victory.
After a 9-0 playoff win Friday against the Rosebud-Lott Cougars, the Harper Longhorns baseball team found itself in a do-or-die situation this past Saturday.
Despite a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh, Harper lost Game 2 of the series on Saturday by a final score of 8-7. That loss forced the series to go to a decisive Game 3. In that contest, the Longhorns staved off the hard charging Cougars 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.