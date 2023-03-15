The Harper Longhorns baseball team made quick work of the Fredericksburg junior varsity Tuesday at home with an 11-0 victory in five innings.
The Longhorns opened the ballgame with two runs in the first inning followed by six in the second, two in the third and another run in the fourth. In total, Harper collected 12 hits in the game and did not surrender a hit to Fredericksburg.
