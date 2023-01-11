zWilliamSpaeth1.jpg

William Spaeth (22) lays the ball off the backboard for a basket against visiting Mason. He ended the ballgame with 13 points for the Longhorns.

 tony gallucci

On Tuesday night, the Harper boys basketball team could not find the answers as visiting Mason beat the Longhorns by a wide margin, 71-32.

Markhas Rose had nine points for Harper which included four makes from the foul line. Meanwhile, William Spaeth led the Longhorns offensively with 13

