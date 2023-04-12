The Harper Longhorns baseball team put away the Junction Eagles on the road Tuesday night by a final score of 12-4.
With three runs in the first inning and two more in second and fourth innings, the Longhorns scored the game’s first seven runs to take control of the contest. They added three more in the fifth and two more in the seventh to put the finishing touches on the victory.
