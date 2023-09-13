Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.