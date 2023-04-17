On Friday night, the Harper Longhorns baseball team earned an 11-1 victory at home against Center Point in five innings.
The Longhorns posted two runs in the first inning and four more in the second to take an early 6-0 lead. Center Point got on the scoreboard with a run in the third, then Harper put the game away with a three-run fourth and two runs in the fifth. The Longhorns collected seven hits in the game compared to two for Center Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.