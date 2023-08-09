The Harper Ladyhorns varsity volleyball lost a four-set road match in the season opener at D’Hanis on Monday. Then on Tuesday, Harper was in Ingram and split a pair of games in a dual meet with Junction and Ingram.
Harper defeated Junction in three sets, 25-18, 25-18 and 25-12. Sloan Spenrath had three kills, one ace, three assists and three digs. Kinsey Key produced eight kills for Harper, along with two aces, three digs and three blocks. Allie Price also notched eight kills in the win and chipped in defensively with seven digs.
