On Thursday, the Harper Ladyhorns volleyball squad earned three straight wins at the D’Hanis Tournament. Then on Saturday, Harper resumed tournament play and finished the day 2-1 to secure a second place finish. Each game was played in a best-of-three set format.
In the first contest, Harper defeated Brackett 25-10, 25-17. Then in the next game, the Ladyhorns overcame Poteet 25-23, 25-14. It was a three-set affair in the championship match between host school D’Hanis. Harper came up short in that ballgame, 25-21, 12-25, 17-25.
