The Harper Longhorns baseball team wrapped up its three-day home tournament schedule with a pair of wins Saturday.
In the first game of the day, Harper took on the Sabinal Yellowjackets, a game which Harper won by a wide margin, 11-2. The Longhorn offense was led by Walker Green and Bryson Lake who each hit a homerun in the game. In total, Harper tallied 15 hits in the game. Sabinal did not reach base with a hit. Lake picked up the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts and did not allow an earned run in four and two-thirds innings.
