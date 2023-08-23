The Harper Ladyhorns moved to 11-5 on the season by virtue of a five-set victory Tuesday night in Brady, 27-25, 15-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-5.
Allie Price had a big game for Harper with 15 kills, 21 digs and eight aces. Kinsey Key contributed with 23 kills, 17 digs, four aces and four blocks in the win.
