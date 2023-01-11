Tuesday night, the Harper Ladyhorns girls basketball team lost a tough one at home to Mason in overtime, 47-45. With the loss, Harper's season mark falls to 16-9 and 2-3 within district play.

Harper led 23-16 at halftime, but Mason staged a comeback in the second half to force an extra period. Mason outscored Harper 6-4 in overtime to complete its comeback bid. 

