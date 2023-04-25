Due to scheduling conflict, Harper’s April 6th home softball contest with Sonora was moved to Monday, April 24. When the game finally was played, the Ladyhorns notched a 15-0 win in five innings to close out the regular season.
Harper totaled 15 hits in the win. Lizzie Canning went 4-for-4 at the plate and Taelynn Tatsch went 3-for-3.On the mound, Kamrynn Baethge pitched four innings and allowed just one hit. She struck out nine batters and walked only one.
