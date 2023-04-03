The Harper Longhorns baseball team trailed Mason down the stretch but pulled out the victory in the game’s final at-bat at home Monday night.
Harper sophomore Drew Chandler stepped to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and runners on second and third. Mason had its fourth pitcher of the game in for a potential save and held a 9-8 advantage over the threatening Longhorns. On a 1-1 pitch, Chandler hit the ball to the opposite field and found some open greenery in right field.
