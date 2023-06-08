A pair of Harper Longhorn junior baseball standouts were named the most valuable players of District 28 in Region 4, Conference 2A competition.
Walker Green was named Offensive MVP, and Bryson Lake earned Defensive MVP honors. This past season, Green and Lake led Harper to a 25-9 overall record and an appearance in a regional quarterfinal playoff series.
