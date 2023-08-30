Fundraising efforts continue for Ingram Little League

Since 1986, the Ingram Little League Fields have been a staple in the local community. During baseball season, it currently serves more than 250 people per event.
In 1992, the ballfield’s current concession stand was built. After many years of use and the continuous growth of the league, the concession stand, equipment storage building and the men’s and women’s restroom facilities for the ballfield are in need of a replacement. Efforts are underway to raise funds for structural upgrades and improvements.
