Former Antler Tenery competes in Round Rock all-star contest

This past Saturday and Sunday, the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Associated hosted a pair of all-star games at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock.
Conferences 2A-4A played its all-star game on Saturday and Conferences 5A-6A played on Sunday. Both games pitted high school players from northern regions of Texas against players from southern regions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.