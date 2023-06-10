A total of five members from the Tivy Antlers varsity baseball team were named First-Team All-District in District 26 of Region 4 in the 5A Conference.
Outfielder Kale Lackey, second baseman Guy Flores, third baseman Adan Hernandez, utility player Bailey Blaker and pitcher Eric Tenery all earned first-team honors. Tivy finished the 2023 campaign fourth place in the district and qualified for the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.