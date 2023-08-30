Comfort had its girls varsity contest against FEAST Homeschool of San Antonio canceled on Tuesday night.
Comfort sports information director George Edwards reported the cancellation was due to multiple FEAST players coming down with an illness. The game will not be made up.
