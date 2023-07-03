Former Center Point softball standout and Texas Tech recruit Kaylee Blackledge tacked on another postseason honor to cap off her 2023 senior campaign.
Blackledge was one of 16 players named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Class 2A Super Elite Softball Team. This is the first year the THSCA has designated a Super Elite Team honor for all scholastic sports.
