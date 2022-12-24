Aliana Barraza and her father, Hugo, look to reboot the OLH girls varsity basketball program. This is the first season the Lady Hawks have taken the floor since the team was discontinued a few years ago.
A former Lady Hawks varsity standout has been assigned the task of rebooting the Our Lady of the Hills girls basketball team.
Aliana Barraza, an El Paso native who grew up in Kerrville and was a 2017 OLH graduate, is in her first season as head coach of the Hawks. As a high school player, Barraza was on one of the last OLH girls basketball teams before the sport was cut from the athletic program due to insufficient participation numbers. This season marks the first time since her graduation that the school has had girls basketball as a varsity sport.
