With 19 total votes, Emma Wardlaw of the Comfort girls softball team won the Kerrville Daily Times Player of the Week Poll for the week of April 24-29.
Eric Tenery of the Tivy boys baseball team, Destiny Johnson of the Center Point girls softball team and Kamrynn Baethge of the Harper girls softball team all received five votes apiece.
