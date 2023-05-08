Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.