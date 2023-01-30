The Comfort Deer girls basketball team battled adversity Friday night and earned a home win over the Llano Lady Jackets, 42-33.
Comfort leading scorer and rebounder Meghan Davis was out of the lineup for long stretches of the game due to early foul trouble. In her absence, freshman point guard Jael Hernandez had a career-high 20 points to pace the Deer. Katie Haffner and Lula Jaime also made an impact with nine and seven points respectively.
