The Comfort Deer’s basketball season came to an end Tuesday night with a 61-17 loss to the Wall Lady Hawks in the 3A, Region 1-2 Bi-District playoff round in Sonora.
Meghan Davis was Comfort’s leading scorer and rebounder with eight points and eight rebounds. All of Davis’ points came at the foul line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.