The Comfort Deer girls basketball team was in Blanco Friday night and suffered an emphatic 65-28 loss.
Meghan Davis was the only Comfort player in double figures with 12 points. She also collected 22 rebounds and five steals on the night. Bailey Feldman added seven points.
