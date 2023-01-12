Comfort.jpg

Still with heavy hearts, the Comfort Deer girls basketball team took the court Wednesday in Llano.

The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed until Wednesday due to the funeral of Manny Breceda, a Comfort team manager who was found dead on the morning of Jan. 4 after suffering an epileptic seizure. Breceda was a junior at Comfort High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.