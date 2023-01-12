Still with heavy hearts, the Comfort Deer girls basketball team took the court Wednesday in Llano.
The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed until Wednesday due to the funeral of Manny Breceda, a Comfort team manager who was found dead on the morning of Jan. 4 after suffering an epileptic seizure. Breceda was a junior at Comfort High School.
This holiday season can be painful for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. This year, The Kerrville Daily Times wants to help families pay tribute the those special family members and friends.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.