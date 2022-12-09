Photo Nov 18 2022, 3 05 18 PM.jpg

Comfort's Tony Ybarra (14) drives in for a shot against visiting Devine in a game from earlier this season.

 Abhilash Karanth

Three local boys teams, the Comfort Bobcats, Harper Longhorns and Ingram Tom Moore Warriors all took part in the three-day Comfort Tournament starting on Thursday.

Comfort split its two games on Thursday with a 47-36 win over Stacey, followed by a 44-35 defeat at the hands of Randolph. Santos Hernandez led all scorers in Comfort's first contest with 12 points. In the loss to Randolph, Jaydin Steward was Comfort's high point man with 10.

