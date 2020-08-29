With expectations running high for Comfort in the 2020 season, the Bobcats put on a show Friday night in Brackettville. Chris Rodriguez led Comfort with 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Jose Neri scored twice and finished with 107 yards on four carries. Midway through the first quarter, Rodriguez scored on a 60-yard run. In the second quarter, Neri scored the first of his two touchdowns with a 47-yard run. Quarterback Oscar Falcon connected with Jose Herrera on a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jose Herrera. The Bobcats kept up the pressure in the second half with another big scoring run by Rodrgiuez.
2020 Comfort Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Link to game story
|Photo Gallery
|Aug. 28
|@ Brackett, 7:30 p.m.
|Win, 42-0
|Sept. 4
|Mason, 7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 11
|@ Marion, 7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 18
|@ Uvalde, 7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 25
|Bandera , 7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 2
|Hondo, 7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 9
|@ Llano
|Oct. 16
|Bye
|Oct. 23
|Lago Vista, 7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 30
|@ Blanco, 7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 6
|Luling, 7:30 p.m.
