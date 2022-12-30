Photo Nov 18 2022, 3 54 40 PM.jpg

In a game earlier this season, Comfort's Terick Rodriguez (42) gets off a jump hook against visiting Devine.

This past Wednesday, the Comfort Bobcats traveled to San Antonio West Campus where they fell victim to a 47-39 defeat.

Things got off to a good start initially for the Bobcats as they took a 22-15 lead into the halftime locker room. However, the third quarter was a cold one for Comfort as they were outscored by West Campus 22-5 and could not recover.

