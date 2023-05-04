Each Thursday during the spring, the Jason Walford Memorial Foundation holds a weekly golf fundraising clinic at the Buckhorn Golf Course in Comfort. PGA golf pro David Murrah is pictured at the far left, followed by volunteer Will Striping, John Cole Bennett, Dylan Collins, Ben Jack, JWMF Treasurer Sandia Bennett, JWMF President Ann Jack, Kathleen LaSaine, Cynthia Martinez, Amy Doubrava, Betsy Laird and Buckhorn golf pro Michael Alt.
Since 2014, the Buckhorn Golf Course in Comfort has partnered with the Jason Walford Memorial Foundation to host a series of fundraising golf clinics each spring. This spring is no different.
The foundation was established in 2013 as a nonprofit. It was formed by family and friends in memory of Walford, a Kerrville native, who was a special needs adult who died in 2012. At the age of 7, Walford suffered from a brain tumor, which brought on other life altering conditions.
