Tuesday night, the Comfort Deer volleyball team were swept in straight sets at Hondo 14-25, 10-25, 22-25.
Hope Van Geffen led Comfort in kills with six. Defensively, she also contributed with a team-high 12 digs and a block. Ansley Hill added a club-leading 11 assists in defeat, and Natalia Martinez served up a pair of aces for the Deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.