Friday night, the Comfort Deer volleyball team earned a straight set victory over the Boerne Rangers, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11.
Hope Van Geffner posted a game-high 11 kills, and Ansley Hill led all players with 13 assists. Corrine Brown enjoyed a strong service game with eight aces, while Jordan Judkins and Tindall Ahrens each had four aces apiece.
