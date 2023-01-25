In girls basketball, it was a difficult night for the Comfort Deer on Tuesday. They traveled to Brady and were beaten handily by the Lady Bulldogs 66-22.
The loss drops Comfort's season record to 13-17 and 2-4 within the district. Bailey Feldman's nine points was the team-high scoring total for the Deer. Meghan Davis added five points and 11 rebounds in defeat.
