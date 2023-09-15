Comfort beats Brackettville in Friday night blowout 55-15

Friday night, the Comfort Bobcats won their first game of the season in a big way over the visiting Brackettville Tigers. Following a 55-15 blowout victory, Comfort moves to 1-3 on the season.
After surrendering a safety, Comfort scored 27 unanswered points and took a commanding 27-2 lead at the half. Quarterback Micah Nye connected with Santos Hernandez on a 23-yard touchdown pass for Comfort’s first score of the game. Later on in the opening period, Gio Lopez accounted for a two-yard touchdown run.
