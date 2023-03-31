The Center Point Lady Pirates won their fourth consecutive game Friday night in convincing fashion. They dominated the visiting Harper Ladyhorns in six innings, 11-1.
Lady Pirates starting pitcher Kaylee Blackledge was outstanding once again with nine strikeouts against just one walk. She allowed two hits and no earned runs on the evening. Offensively, Blackledge went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double.
